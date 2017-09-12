National Arena Soccer Teams Set to Play Games in Wichita Falls

If you love soccer, then you need to go to this game here in Wichita Falls this week.

Call me crazy, but I like arena soccer more than field soccer. I think the game is a lot faster in my opinion because the field is a lot smaller. I used to have an arena soccer team in my old hometown and loved going to games there. If you want to check out some of the best arena soccer, the United States and Mexico national teams will be having a game this Thursday in Wichita Falls.

The two teams have two games here in Texas and Wichita Falls is lucky enough to get one of the games. It will obviously be happening at Kay Yeager Coliseum. Game starts at 7, doors open at six. Tickets are now sale and start at 13 dollars and go up to 27 dollars. Pretty good deal for some of the best in Arena Soccer.

The two teams are preparing for the World Minifootball Federation World Cup this October in Tunisia. You can buy your tickets right here.