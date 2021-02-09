Tuesday on The Chad Hasty Show, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick joined the program to clarify his stance on the possibility of legalized sports betting in the state of Texas.

Yesterday on the show, Scott Braddock from The Quorum Report shared information he had gathered on the topic, and the interview garnered a large amount of attention.

Patrick, while detailing the many procedural and support obstacles that stand in the way of forward progress on legalizing sports betting in Texas, said:

There's so much infighting and competition amongst all the people in that arena, that's why it never goes anywhere. It's not even an issue that's going to see the light of day in this session.

Listen to the entire interview with Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick in the video above.

