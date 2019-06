NWS Lubbock has shared time lapse video of a wall of dust that hit Lubbock yesterday.

The dust storm, which was moving at about 60 mph, moved into town a little after 6:00 pm.

The dust was so thick there were reports of zero visibility along portions of Interstate 27 north of Lubbock.

Growing up in West Texas, I’ve experienced some pretty strong dust storms, but I’ve never been through anything as crazy as that one was.