Here’s the Average Cost of a Turkey in Texas in 2024
A recent study determined the average cost of a turkey in each state and Texas is among the most affordable.
I love the holidays, but they can quickly drain your bank account. And the inflation we’ve experienced over the last few years isn’t helping.
The good news is that those of those here in the Lone Star State have it a lot better than others - when it comes to the cost of turkey, anyway.
Researchers at FinanceBuzz collected data from grocery stores across the United States to reach their conclusions. Ultimately, Texas has the 4th lowest average turkey cost at $22.60.
States with the Most Affordable Turkey Cost
Oklahoma $19.75
Louisiana $19.80
Mississippi $22.30
Texas $22.60
Illinois $22.85
Ohio $22.85
Kentucky $24.85
Tennessee $24.85
Michigan $25.35
Indiana $25.85
Kansas $25.85
You’re probably wondering which states have it the worst when it comes time to pony up for a Thanksgiving turkey. I’ve got you covered.
States with the Least Affordable Turkey Cost
Hawaii $52.85
Alaska $44.85
California $39.85
Connecticut $36.85
Montana $36.85
New Jersey $36.85
Nebraska $36.35
New York $35.85
Minnesota $35.30
Georgia $34.85
North Carolina $34.85
Overall, the average cost of turkey is down 12% from last year, which is great to hear. It seems like forever since the cost of anything went down.
Get the full study findings at this location.
