Made In The Falls Visits B Cocoa Artisan Chocolates

The second episode of Made In The Falls is out! What? You've never heard of this? Well, it is pretty new, this is only the second episode.

Made In The Falls is a video series produced by our Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce and highlights some of the unexpected, unusual, and totally amazing things that are made right here in Wichita Falls.

The new episode premiered earlier today and focuses on B Cocoa Artisan Chocolates.

How could this be any better? I mean, who doesn't love chocolate?

In this episode, the V.P. of Business Retention and Expansion, Travis Haggard, sits down with B Cocoa owner and chocolatier, Brook Willis. You can almost smell the chocolate in the air as you watch them talk about where it comes from and how the individual treats are created.

The initial episode of Made In The Falls featured a conversation with Leland Wetzel of Xylo Bats. The idea started with making a wood bat for his nephew's birthday, eventually one of his bats made it to Joe Mauer from the Minnesota Twins and now they're sold worldwide.

The episodes are short, fun, and highlight some of the great things about living in Wichita Falls, Texas. You can be the first to know about future episodes by following the Wichita Falls Chamber on Facebook. Be sure to give 'em a thumbs up when you watch.