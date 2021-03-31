Saving Jane with Pinwheels For Patsy’s House This Thursday

April is National Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month and anyone who's lived in Wichita Falls for long knows it's also the month of Pinwheels For Patsy's House. This year, they're adding something new, something called Save Jane.

Beginning at Noon on Thursday, April 1st, volunteers from Wichita Falls and surrounding communities will read the names and ages of the nearly 3,000 children in Wichita and surrounding counties that were reported as abused in 2020.

Because the victims were minors their identities must remain protected so "Jane Doe" and "John Doe" will be substituted.

The Save Jane event began in Dallas in 2019 and Patsy's House was planning to incorporate it into their Pinwheels event last year but COVID-19 canceled that idea. This will be the first year that Patsy's House will be joining in on this particular awareness effort.

Denise Roberts, Patsy's House Executive Director said,

Patsy’s House hopes that through Save Jane, Wichita Falls and our surrounding counties will recognize the absolute magnitude and prevalence of child abuse in our area - it is everywhere you look. It will take 6 hours of non-stop reading to name each child who was abused last year. That is simply unacceptable. We will read names non-stop because that is representative of Patsy’s House and our partners; we never stop fighting for these kids who have suffered unspeakable abuse. Our team will continue to do our work, but we need the community’s help.

The Save Jane presentation will take place from Noon to 6:00 p.m. on the lawn outside Patsy's House Children's Advocacy Center at 1411 10th Street in Wichita Falls.

Image Courtesy Patsy's House Children's Advocacy Center

The Pinwheels will stay up all month and you can symbolically and financially help to fight child abuse by donating to Patsy's House. Each $20 donation will pull one Pinwheel from the lawn. Proceeds will help to provide essential services to child abuse victims and their non-offending family members in our area.