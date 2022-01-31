If you’re like me and love to try new restaurants and a good road trip, this is for you.

It’s no secret that there are some great places to eat here in Texoma. Living here in Wichita Falls, you’ll constantly hear about the local places we love, but today my focus is on some of the best restaurants in the small towns in the surrounding area.

So, if you’re looking for a great chicken fried steak (aka the measuring stick for any great Texas restaurant) or some good old Tex-Mex or a quick burger while you’re traveling, hopefully this list will help you find what you’re in the mood for.

This list is by no means comprehensive and is most certainly subjective, so if you can think of a restaurant I should have included in the list, drop us a line in the comments section below or on our Facebook page.

Make the Trip to These 10 Small Town Texoma Restaurants There's plenty of great eating places here in Texoma. And no, you don't have to drive far to find some good grubbing if you live here in Wichita Falls, but it's totally worth it if you decide to hit the highway in search of good food. Who knows, you just might find a new favorite in one of the small towns of North Texas and Southern Oklahoma.

