Wichita Falls Police Need Help Solving Recent Burglary

The Wichita Falls Police Department is reaching out to the community for help solving the burglary of a habitation.

At around 7:30 am on Sunday, January 16, an unknown suspect broke into a residence in the 2100 block of Avenue A and stole several items. Video from the incident shows the burglar returning to the residence later that evening, just before 6 pm and stealing more items.

The police have little information outside of the below videos from the incident and could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

Wichita Falls Police Need Help Identifying Vehicle Burglary Suspect

On Friday, January 28, the Wichita Falls Police reached out to the community regarding the burglary of a vehicle that occurred at Walmart on Central Freeway on Wednesday, January 19.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls if you know the identity of the man pictured in the below stills from the surveillance video.

