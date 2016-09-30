This guy is iRate.

Video of a man in France smashing phones and other devices in an Apple store (wouldn't that be a Pomme store?) has surfaced, a strange action that you can probably sympathize with if you've ever updated your phone only to find all your contacts have been wiped out.

Technological glitches were not at the root of this man's rage, though, as he explained:

Apple is a company that 'violated' European consumers' rights. They refused to reimburse me, I told them: 'Give me my money back'. They said no. So you know what's happening? This is happening!"

Wow, we can only imagine how mad he got when his Samsung phone exploded .

As you can see, security approached the man, who was later arrested and probably eyed very carefully when he called his lawyer. Here's a look at the whole incident, for those of you who like bizarre unabridged retail violence: