Two Students Shot at South Carolina Elementary School, Shooter in Custody

According to reports , two children at an elementary school in Townville, South Carolina, have been shot. The shooter has been subdued and taken into custody by law enforcement. The situation appears to be under control, though exact details of how many were injured and how severely have not been released yet.

"Right now we are still developing information. We are still treating patients," said Anderson County EMS Director Scott Stoller. "One of the children was life-flighted to Greenville Trauma Center."

Townville is located in the western part of the state, near the Georgia border. The elementary school has around 280 students.

Parents have been told to pick up their children at a nearby Baptist church, where students were evacuated, while authorities remain on the scene to secure the environment.