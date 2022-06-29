Man Escaped from North Texas State Hospital Considered Dangerous

Police are currently on the lookout for Alexander Scott Ervin. He's considered armed and dangerous.

I know here in Wichita Falls when you hear North Texas State Hospital, you probably think of the location off of Kemp Boulevard. This story is actually coming out of the Vernon facility. On Sunday night, Alexander Scott Ervin scaled an eight foot fence and escaped the facility. As of the posting this morning, he is still on the run.

Ervin is described as standing between 5 feet 8 inches tall and 6 feet. He's approximately 206 pounds, bald and has a mustache. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black shirt and tan pants with black shoes. The Vernon Police Department also shared a photo of Ervin so folks know who to be on the lookout for.

Ervin was found not guilty of the murder of his father back in 2013 by reason of insanity. In a testimony from, Ervin's brother Maxwell. His brother believed his father was an imposter and that Ervin was a member of the CIA on a mission to kill his father. The father was apparently beaten with a lead pipe and stabbed to death several times. Ervin was found in the kitchen covered in blood.

Police believe that Ervin is headed North and no one should attempt to apprehend him. Wilbarger County Crimestoppers is offering $500 for anyone with information that leads to arrest of this individual. The Wilbarger County Crimestoppers numbers are 940-552-5011 if you're calling locally or 800-322-9888 for calls coming outside of Texas. You can also submit tips on P3 Tips app for all Crimestoppers crimes as well.

