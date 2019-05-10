Reward Increased to $10,000 for Most Wanted Fugitive

Texas DPS has announced that the reward for a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive has been increased to $10,000 for information that leads to his capture if the tip comes in during the month of May.

According to a DPS press release, 30-year-old Jose Fernando Bustos-Diaz is a convicted murderer who is wanted for escape and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. Back in 2006, Bustos-Diaz pleaded guilty to a 2005 murder that he committed while working as a ranch hand in Harris County. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison. On April 6, 2010, Bustos-Diaz escaped from the TDCJ Briscoe Unit in Dilley, 70 miles southwest of San Antonio. Bustos-Diaz is believed to have fled to Mexico.

Bustos-Diaz is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 195 pounds. He has significant acne scaring on his face and birthmarks on his chest. He also has multiple tattoos, including a heart with a cross on the webbing of his left hand; the name “Vanessa” with one dot on the inside of his left wrist; and the name “Lizeth” on the inside of his right wrist. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture. Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous.