Of Course the Escaped Inmate from Oklahoma was Captured in Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls making headlines again.

You may have seen yesterday that law enforcement in Oklahoma was looking for an escaped inmate from a correctional facility in McAlester, Oklahoma. McAlester is a pretty far drive from us in Wichita Falls, right around 3.5 hours away. So you probably wouldn't have expected the inmate to make his way to our area, but that is why they always say to be on the lookout.

Preston Whittington was the man who escaped from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center. Apparently Preston assaulted a guard there, got his keys and was able to make his way out of the facility. He stole the guard's car and drove it here to Wichita Falls. The vehicle was discovered at the Walmart on Lawrence Road.

According to KAUZ, Preston was arrested inside of the store for shoplifting. He apparently took some clothes off the rack and took them into the bathroom to change. Preston Whittington was booked into the Wichita County Jail Wednesday afternoon on a warrant and theft charge. KFDX reports he has a sister who lives in town and that is probably the reason he came to Wichita Falls.

KFDX says it is unclear whether the inmate would be booked into the Wichita County Jail or transferred back to the correctional center in Oklahoma. Good job to all of the law enforcement throughout Southern Oklahoma and here in Wichita Falls that were able to get this guy safely back into custody.

