Fed-Up Man Quits Job in Rather Bizarre Toilet Paper Letter

This fella is ready to a-ply for different work.

Check out this letter of resignation a man wrote to his boss. He chose to express himself on some toilet paper and while he didn't specifically air his grievances, he clearly let his superiors know he was far from happy.

The text reads:

I have chosen this type of paper for my two week resignation as a symbol of how I feel this company has treated me, and ironically, how it is disposed of is where I feel this company is going."

It's uncertain if the man's job was in jeopardy, but, either way, he definitely had the last word before anyone had the chance to give him his toilet walking papers.

One thing is for sure: ink is a much better alternative of what to put on the toilet paper considering what he could've put on it to express how ticked off he was.