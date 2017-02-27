Hockey is physical, but that's still no excuse for what happened in the National Junior College Athletic Association championship game.

Brandon Day, a freshman on Erie Community College, was arrested after he unloaded on a referee with 39 seconds remaining in Dakota College's 7-4 win in Binghamton, N.Y.

The game was called shortly after the hit and Day, who had been in the penalty box prior to the incident, was taken into police custody and charged with assault. It's unclear why he elected to attack the referee.

The NJCAA released a statement in the wake of the episode:

The NJCAA national office has been made aware of the incident that occurred during its hockey championship game and will take all necessary steps to gather as much information from tournament officials and local authorities regarding violations to the association’s sportsmanship code. This type of behavior will not be tolerated in the NJCAA."

Erie County offical Mark Poloncarz expressed disgust over the matter and promised to talk with EEC President Jack Quinn:

As a side note, this game marked the last hockey championship held by the NJCAA, so it's safe to say it will be remembered, for all the wrong reasons.