Orlando Man Sentenced to 15 Years Behind Bars For Touching Girls at Disney World

An Orlando man was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison for groping young girls at Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

53-year-old James Anthony Jones was officially sentenced on March 1 to 15 years behind bars after he was convicted of inappropriately touching numerous underage girls at the Walt Disney World Resort. He will be credited for 867 days that he spent in jail awaiting his sentencing.

According to Click Orlando, Jones was designated a sex offender. He was first arrested on Oct. 16, 2019, after he touched two children. One incident took place at the Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe while the other was at the preshow area of the Haunted Mansion ride. Disney cast members ended up picking him out of a crowd.

After the news was made public, another mother came forward to the Orange County Police Department and reported that Jones touched her 13-year-old daughter the month prior at three separate times.

The mother told the authorities that the girl was in the pre-show for Flight of Passage at Animal Kingdom when they walked by Jones where he allegedly grabbed her daughter's breast and did it once again after the ride. He apparently said something to the girl when walking through a smaller area and then proceeded to grab both of her breasts.

"Dude, you touched me three times," the daughter told him before he left the area. Police confirmed through evidence that Jones was in her vicinity at the time that the mother reported.

Jones ended up facing a total of five charges of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim between 12 and 15 years old.

Disney previously released a statement on the matter that read, "The behavior alleged is unacceptable. Based on a description of the suspect, our Cast Members identified him in a crowd and alerted deputies, which ultimately resulted in his arrest. We continue to work closely with Orange County Sheriff investigators on this matter."