A shameless shoplifter struck a bad chord with Toronto police after he allegedly stole an $8,000 custom guitar from a music store by concealing the instrument in his pants. (Yes, really.)

The suspect was caught by surveillance cameras as he played around with the unidentified shop's ’59 Les Paul Standard electric guitar before nonchalantly sliding the neck of the instrument into his baggy pants. He then seemingly used the waistband of his trousers and his sweater to casually hide the rest of the big-bodied instrument.

York Regional Police are on the hunt for the unknown thief, who was last seen strumming the 60th anniversary custom axe in a Richmond Hill music store.

Toronto Police say that after the man left the store, he hopped into a vehicle driven by another suspect and they drove off.

Authorities have released a video of the theft in action asking for the public’s help in identifying the savvy shoplifter.

Watch the crime footage below:

Let's hope he doesn't try stuffing an entire orchestra down his pants next time. That would just be awkward.

Anyone with information about the guitar theft is asked to call the police at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7241. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

