Man Wanted for Wichita Falls Bank Robbery and Assault

The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for the suspect in a November 2021 bank robbery and assault.

At approximately 3:00 pm on November 16, 2021, a black male wearing a face cover walked into Fort Sill Bank at 3512 Kemp Boulevard. The suspect then assaulted a customer and a teller and stole around $23,000 from the cash drawer. The suspect possibly fled the scene in a black Ford Explorer.

Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers is committed to bringing justice to the victims.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

