Let’s pretend you stopped ordering Happy Meals when you reached adulthood. McDonald’s is offering a limited-time adult Happy Meal — including exclusive toys!

The fast food chain launches its Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, a collaboration with the fashion brand of the same name, on Oct. 3.

So, what's in the box? Customers can choose from a Big Mac with Big Mac sauce or a 10-piece Chicken McNugget meal. All meals will come with a fountain drink and french fries. Plus, each meal will include one of four collectible figurines, including Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie and Cactus Buddy!

How to Get McDonald's Adult Happy Meal:

The adult Happy Meal will only be available while supplies last. Beginning Monday, customers can get the box in-restaurant, at the drive-thru, by delivery or on the McDonald’s app.

“We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, said in a press release.

“I can’t wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together next week. With menu favorites like the Big Mac and McNuggets at the center of this collab, this is another way we're reigniting a new generation’s love for our food and the brand," the statement continued.

Those who purchase the meal via the McDonald’s app will automatically be entered into a drawing to win exclusive merchandise. Merchandise celebrating the collab will also be available exclusively on cpfmmcdonalds.com.