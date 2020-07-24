McDonald’s to Require Customers to Wear Masks in Restaurants

McDonald’s is the latest business to require customers to wear face masks in their establishment.

The rise in coronavirus cases has prompted face covering mandates in many states, but McDonald’s will make it mandatory across the board for their restaurants, effective Saturday, August 1st.

In a statement on their website, the fast food chain emphasized their commitment to protecting the health and safety of their employees and customers:

…in order to protect the safety of our employees and customers, we will ask all customers to wear face coverings when entering our US restaurants effective August 1. While nearly 82% of our restaurants are in states or localities that require facial coverings for both crew and customers today, it’s important we protect the safety of all employees and customers.

The following steps have been taken to ensure and employee and customer safety:

Requiring customer face coverings in the restaurants

Adding protective panels to front- and back-of-house

Pausing dining room re-openings for an additional 30 days

We’re seeing more and more businesses require face coverings in their establishments as COVID-19 continues to spread. My best guess is that the list of companies with face mask mandates will grow quickly here in the next few weeks.