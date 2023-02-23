Wichita Falls Police Looking for Missing Teen Girl

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Wichita Falls Police Department immediately.

Just about an hour ago, Wichita Falls police released a missing person's report for a sixteen-year-old girl. Her name is Xiaya Dijana Canada, she was last seen yesterday between the hours of 5pm and 6pm near Welch St. and N. Rosewood Ave. Since then, no one was heard from her and police are looking for any clues on where she is.

Details on Missing Teen Xiaya Dijana Canada

You can see the photos above for what she looks like so you can keep an eye out for her. She is between 5 feet and 1 inch and 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last known to be wearing eyeglasses, a black jacket, black pants, and she was in possession of a brown Michael Kors bag with black lettering.

If you were in this area yesterday around this time or have any information on where Xiaya is, you can call the Wichita Falls Police Department at 940-720-5000. Any information could be possible in finding the missing girl.

Anything we can do to help out the Wichita Falls Police Department in this case would be extremely appreciated. Stay up to date with the latest news from the Wichita Falls Police Department with our official app.

Get our free mobile app

Be sure to also keep an eye out for the folks that recently made Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives. I will be adding them to the bottom of this post.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week February 10, 2023