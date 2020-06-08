Wichita Falls Family Searching for Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

The family of 13-year-old Sofia Hayden Peterson has reached out to the community for help locating her.

According to Texoma’s Homepage, she’s described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall, 95 pounds, with dark, shoulder length hair, brown eyes wearing tan glasses.

She was last seen around 11:30 pm last night (June 7) at Evergreen Trailer Park.

Other than having a pink backpack with her, it’s not clear at the moment as to what she was wearing at the time she went missing.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, reach out to the Wichita Falls Police Department at (940)720-5000.

We'll monitor the situation and provide updates as we get more information.

