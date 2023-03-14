Missing Dallas,Texas Teen Found Alive in a Shed a Thousand Miles Away

A thirteen-year-old girl went missing in Dallas about two weeks ago. Thanks to an investigation between the FBI and local law enforcement in several states, the girl was found alive.

Missing Teen Case

Dallas police have been looking into a missing teen case for the past couple of weeks and were able to get more people on the case thanks to the Texas FBI office. A teen had allegedly met 34-year-old Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho in an online chat room. The two had been communicating for awhile and Jorge convinced the girl to meet him.

Get our free mobile app

A few weeks ago, he picked her up in front of her Dallas home and drove her thousands of miles away to a residence in North Carolina. The thirteen-year-old girl has allegedly been abused by Jorge the past few weeks. Police in North Carolina were able to coordinate a sting into Jorge's residence with the help of the FBI. The teen was found living in a shed in the back of the residence. She was taken to a nearby hospital for an evaluation and is being returned to her family in Texas.

Press Conference on Teen Being Found

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina held a press conference yesterday to discuss the arrest.

Sherriff Richie Simmons, urged parents to monitor their kids’ online activity and educate themselves on “how dangerous these chat platforms are.”

Charges for Abductor

Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho is currently facing eight charges. Including child abduction, felonious restraint, human trafficking and statutory rape of a child, the sheriff’s office said. He is currently being held on a bond of 1,250,000 dollars.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week March 10, 2023