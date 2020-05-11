MLB Team Owners Approve Proposal for July Baseball Start

The Associated Press and ESPN are both reporting that Major League Baseball's team owners have approved a proposal for an 82-game season, which would begin in early July.

The plan, which now heads to the players' union for approval, would have the season start around the Fourth of July weekend. Fans will not be allowed inside the ballparks (at least to start.)

Under the current proposal, each team would play about 82 regular season games against opponents in their own division plus, regionally applicable inter-league matchups such as AL East vs. NL East.

In addition, the AP is reporting that a universal designated hitter could also be coming to the game for both leagues under the proposal.

The postseason will double the number of wildcard teams available in each league to four, expanding teams eligible for the postseason from 10 to 14 for the season, sources tell ESPN.

The MLB is expected to pitch the proposal to the players' union on Tuesday, where it's expected to be a difficult conversation.

Many believe the biggest point of contention will be over a revenue split. ESPN is reporting that the proposed split would call for players to receive a percentage of their salaries based on a 50-50 split of revenues the MLB receives.

As the sporting world continues to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, live action returned to the UFC this past weekend, and NASCAR will resume racing this upcoming weekend without fans in the stands at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.