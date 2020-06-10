Mobile COVID-19 Testing Site In Wichita Falls This Friday

A temporary testing site for COVID-19 will be set up at the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District this Friday (06.12.20) from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The testing site will be jointly operated by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, Texas Division of Emergency Management, and the Texas Military Department.

The testing is free and available to anyone who may be experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone who requests a test will be screened and must have one or more of the following symptoms: fever or chills, cough (either dry or productive), fatigue, body aches / muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea / vomiting / diarrhea, nasal congestion, and loss of taste or smell. With tests like these results are typically received in two to five days.

If you're interested or think you should be tested you can utilize the drive-thru or walk-up testing options. Appointments can be made in advance at www.txcovidtest.org or by calling 512-883-2400. Advance appointments are not required.

If you are a critical healthcare worker or first responder you can be tested with or without symptoms.

The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District is located at 1700 Third Street.