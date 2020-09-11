Morath Orchard Corn Maze Opens This Weekend

Here's a fun fall activity for the whole family, Morath Orchards will officially open their Corn Maze this Saturday (09.12.20).

According to their Facebook page the maze will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through the end of September. October dates and hours will be determined later. There will be light snacks and free family games to play once you navigate the maze itself.

Morath Orchard via Facebook

If you've never been to a corn maze, the concept is pretty simple. There is an entry point and an exit point. Between those two points are several winding, intersecting pathways. Sounds simple, right? The difficulty comes from the fact that the corn is taller than you are and you can't tell where any of the paths may lead. It may take you to the exit, it may take you nowhere. The key is to enjoy your time in the maze and not get in a hurry.

In addition to the maze and games, Morath Orchard will also have a produce stand set up so you can load up on fresh from the garden goodies while you're enjoying the great outdoors. If you go, wear sturdy, closed toed shoes that can get dirty. Because the corn maze is in an actual corn field, strollers are not recommended and the hours may be affected by bad weather.

The cost to find your way through the maze is $8 for people 12 and up, $4 for kids 5 through 11, kids 4 and under get in free.

Morath Orchard is located at 10852 West FM 171 near Charlie, Texas.