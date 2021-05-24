Moron Jumps Into Monkey Exhibit at Texas Zoo [VIDEO]

Did we learn nothing from my boy Harambe? Don't go climbing into exhibits at the zoo.

Let me just say, you're a real piece of s*** if you decide to do this. You know what happens if one of these animals decides to attack you? They will put them down and the worst thing that would probably happen to you is a little jail time. You're the one invading the animals home, let them be.

Looks like a woman over in El Paso over the weekend, wanted to get a little closer to the spider monkeys. She decided to jump into the exhibit and go swimming in their pool. "These are primates we're talking about, they could do some substantial damage to you,” Mason Kleist, a zookeeper at facility said. “They may be small monkey's but they can take you to the ground if they wanted to.”

The El Paso director at the zoo called this woman 'stupid and lucky'. They're currently trying to find out who she is so that they can press charges. She also fed the monkeys, which could bring more charges her way. The zookeepers say an incident like this could cause a strain between them and the animals.

“It takes years to build trust with these animals and for someone to come in there for five minutes for a video on Instagram or whatever just ruins years of work,” Kleist said. “It's going to take a long time to get them back to where they were and training."

The zoo is looking to install more cameras and a better fence around the exhibit. Hopefully this will be the last time someone tries this, but I know it won't be.

