Rescue Animals Took a Trip to a Texas Zoo This Week

Looks like some kitties got to play with some real big cats.

Over in San Antonio, they have the Animal Defense League. It is a no kill shelter and they decided to take some of their dogs and cats on a road trip. The San Antonio Zoo welcomed the rescue animals to see their animals. I love the cheetah trying to figure out what in the heck that little kitty is.

The animals also got to see hyenas, hippos, and some giraffes. The Animal Defense League did this to raise awareness for their organization. If you would like to see some of the animals they have or would like to make a donation. You can check out their website here.