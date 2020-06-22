You Can Do a Bar Crawl Through an Oklahoma Zoo Throughout the Summer

Go see some animals and have some drinks? Sign me up.

The Oklahoma City Zoo announced something pretty cool they will be doing every Thirsty Thursday from June 25th through August 13th. They're calling it the Sip and Stroll. Only guests 21 and up will be allowed in the zoo from 6 PM to 10 PM. You can walk around the 100 acre zoo and check out some of the amazing creatures the zoo has to offer. Such as lions, tigers, elephants, rhinos, gorillas, flamingos, and Galapagos tortoises.

While on your journey, they have six designated drinking stops for you to grab a drink. You can also pre-purchase a Drink Passport good for one 5-oz featured drink sample at all six drink locations for an additional $27 per person. If you just want to walk around the zoo without kids, they tickets are $17 per person. The zoo says this is a great way to social distance since they have plenty of space and they will only allow 900 people in for this event.

Food will also be available at this event as well. So if you're looking to do something this summer for a date night without the kids. Check out the Oklahoma City Zoo.