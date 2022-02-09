The most expensive home in America is currently for sale and it comes with a 30+ car garage.

The house even has its own name — "The One" — and includes some amazing features, including its own nightclub, moat and a 10,000-bottle wine cellar.

This impressive California home is located in Bel Air and is almost twice as big as the White House.

Some of the neighbors include Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Kylie Jenner, according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals.

It's one of the most expensive houses in the entire world and, if it sells as its current $296M listing price, "The One" will be the most expensive home ever sold in California.

