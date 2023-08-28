Bet You Can’t Guess What the Most Popular State Park in Texas Is

A study was conducted to determine which state and/or national park was the most popular in each state and the most popular park in Texas just might surprise you.

Many people consider summer to be the best time of year to get out and enjoy nature. Of course, most of those probably don’t live in Texas.

Not that people don’t flock to the outdoors here in the Lone Star State during the summer months. But unless you’re going to be near a body of water, get ready for the misery of dealing with triple-digit temperatures.

I don’t know about you, but it’s impossible for me to have a good time when the sun is beating down on me. That’s why I tend to do most of my outside activities from June to August either early in the morning or after the sun goes down.

But the great thing about living in this part of the country is that while we do experience some pretty cold temperatures, they’re usually short-lived. On average, the winters are fairly mild across most of the Lone Star State.

That’s why I typically engage in outdoor activities during the months not named June, July, and August.

And if you’re looking to visit a Texas State Park here in the near future, you might as well make the trip to Abilene State Park, the park deemed to be the most popular in Texas, according to a study conducted by Insuranks.

