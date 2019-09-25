MSU Mustangs Cycling Team Hosting Collegiate Mountain Bike Races

The MSU Cycling Team is hosting its first ever collegiate mountain bike race weekend and you're invited to watch the excitement.

The event, officially known as the 2019 Mustang Madness an SCCCC Race Weekend, will take place this Saturday and Sunday. There are several events including the Short Track Cross Country races that start at 9:00 Saturday morning. Short Track Cross Country racing is similar to a criterium style race but instead of road bikes on city streets they're riding mountain bikes on grass and dirt. The riders will complete one lap about every 4 minutes so this should be a fun event for spectators with a nearly continuous stream or cyclist coming by.

In addition to the STXC action there will also be 5 mile Individual Time Trial races starting at 3:00 Saturday afternoon and 22.8 mile Cross Country races starting at 9:00 Sunday morning.

Everything in this South Central Collegiate Cycling Conference event is centered around the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center at 111 North Burnett Street and it's free to attend. So bring your cowbells and cheer on your favorite Midwestern State University Cylists.