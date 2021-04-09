MSU Texas Planning for In-Person Learning for Fall 2021

Midwestern State University has announced that it will resume mostly normal operations for the upcoming Fall semester.

The university used several safety protocols to allow for in-person learning during the 2020-21 academic year, but are planning to increase classroom capacity for the 2021-22 year, according to MSU President Suzanne Shipley:

Between the state’s decreasing positivity rate and the increased COVID-19 vaccine availability, we are working toward increased capacity in both our classrooms and events to provide a more complete university experience for our students.

James Johnston, MSU Texas Provost said they will continue to monitor the state of the pandemic to help inform their decisions, according to Texoma’s Homepage:

All of this progress supports and informs our decisions for Fall 2021. Our university will likely continue to follow some health and safety precautions as we monitor the state of COVID-19 and the vaccination rate in our communities. The pandemic is still with us and likely will be for some time, and we will be prepared to make adjustments as needed to keep our campus safe.

As we’ve learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot can change between now and August. But, as of right now, the university is planning to host many of the usual back-to-school activities.

