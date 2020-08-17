My Worst Nightmare Realized, Video Shows Snake Coming Out of a Texas Toilet

It will never happen everyone says. Well...LOOK AT THIS!

I don't know if this is just me, but I have an irrational fear of a snake coming up through the toilet. I know I'm not the only one and everyone tells me it will never happen. Oh really, well welcome to Abilene, Texas. Gus West just happened to catch one coming up the pipe and into his bathroom.

It was a bull snake which is non-venomous. Gus says he was able to get it out safely with a golf club and the snake was not harmed. Hell no would I be messing with that thing. I'm closing the lid, duct taping it shut, and calling an exterminator. Screw all of that! Unless you're paying me somewhere in the seven figure range, I'm not touching that snake.

One of his friends suggested they need to keep their cleanout valves covered to prevent things like this from happening, but West responded he has screens on his pipes. Which now has me even more worried about this happening to me. Dear snakes, please stay away from my toilets.