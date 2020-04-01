Trucker Hauling Toilet Paper Across Texas Crashes and Catches Fire

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2581316132130006

Pour one out for all the rolls of toilet paper lost last night.

First off, just want to say the driver and his dog that were aboard the truck were OK. Looks like a shipment from Alabama to San Antonio crashed last night in Dallas. The driver says he was looking for a place to pull over for the night, but dozed off before finding a place to stop.

via GIPHY

The truck crashed and caught fire destroying the hundreds of rolls of toilet paper on board. If you're someone whose supply is running low, this is not what you want to see. So pour one out for the lost rolls when you have a second this morning. The driver said in twenty years of driving he has never had an accident. He says he will be looking for a new career after this.