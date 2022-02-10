Hang On, A YouTube Page is Dedicated to Vintage Texas Toilets and Wichita Falls Has Some?

What in the hell did I just stumble onto today?!

Another day where I just type Wichita Falls into a search engine and see what I can find. I never know what I will stumble upon when I do this and I was flabergasted today when I found an entire YouTube page dedicated to Vintage Texas Toilets.

Whoever is running this page is fairly regular with their uploads. Every few days they're sharing some toilet or fixture in a bathroom here in Texas. I had no idea people would be interested in this, but I guess everyone needs a hobby.

The page has over 2,000 subscribers who I guess enjoy watching toilets flush and sinks run water. Guys, I'm not joking. This person went all over Wichita Falls filming our toilets flushing. I feel like I am on some part of the internet I shouldn't be on right now.

It also looks like this person visits us regularly. They have videos from a few months ago and also a few years ago. I have so many questions about this and I don't even know where to begin.

I would love to show this person our toilets at the station, but I don't know what makes a good toilet. All I care about is that it flushes, is clean, and has toilet paper. If you also have a passion for toilets, give them a follow on YouTube. I'm going to do it just in case they come back to our city. I need to interview them.

