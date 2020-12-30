Texoma Woman Allegedly Knocks Out Husband While He’s on the Toilet

What do you even do in this situation?

I'm not gonna lie to you, I think about this happening to me all the time. Why? I have no idea! For some reason, I am terrified of being attacked on the toilet. Whether it's a snake climbing up the toilet or someone kicking in my door while I'm taking the Browns to the Super Bowl. I don't know why I have this irrational fear. Turns out, my paranoid fear has turned into a reality for a man recently over in Iowa Park.

Back on December 2nd, Iowa Park police were called out to a residence about a domestic issue. The alleged victim told officers he and his wife had been arguing. He said while he was sitting on the toilet he said something that made his wife angry so she grabbed a metal toilet paper holder and cold-cocked him.

Alright, here's where you messed up man. You can't argue, while you're sitting on the toilet. You're literally in the most vulnerable position, I can imagine. The officers noticed the victim had a laceration and blood on his head, but he refused medical treatment. He stated that there was blood all over the floor, but claims his wife cleaned it up before going to pick up the kids.

The victim’s mother told police the wife called her after the assault and said she thought she had killed her son .A warrant was issued and deputies arrested Tamisa Duncan. She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sadly, this is all the information I have. I just want to know what they were arguing about that got so heated, they couldn't stop for a bathroom break. Just slam the door and then come out in ten minutes.