Naked Man Seen Walking Around Dallas Airport This Week [VIDEO]

What in the hell is going on a Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in 2023? Seriously, we have had viral moment after viral moment at our lovely North Texas airport. First we have had the "Not Real" plane lady.

Tiffany Gomas above went viral not too long ago for her rant aboard a flight out of DFW International Airport. Maybe Tiffany was looking into the future of Monday at the airport. A man was spotted walking around Terminal C outside the T.G.I. Fridays butt naked.

The man filming says, "There's a naked guy in the airport." Our lovely nudist says, "Yes there is is!" The two actually have a quite lovely point off and the video ends.

So What Happened Next?

According to WFAA, airport police arrested the man around 10:15PM on Monday for a mental evaluation. That's pretty much all we know right now. No details of his identity have been released and no word on why he was roaming the airport terminal naked. All in all, just another crazy flight day at DFW International Airport.

Even with all the craziness at DFW, it's still better than flying out of Love Field. I always have issues at that airport. So even if I have to see some dude's d*** it's still better than getting stuck at Love Field for three hours on a delay.

