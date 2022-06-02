Big MMA Event Coming to Wichita Falls This Month

If you're a MMA fan in Wichita Falls, you want to be at this.

Always love to see big events coming to Kay Yeager Coliseum. Nothing against Baby Shark Live this Sunday, but we have something aimed at me the end of this month. Dominion Fighting Alliance is bringing the Ruling and Reigning Series to Wichita Falls. For fans of Muay Thai, MMA, or Kickboxing, this will be going down on June 25th.

Tickets are on sale now. They start at $25. If you want to sit cage side on the floor, those tickets are $50. For you big spenders out there that want to ball out for the event. VIP cage side tables will be available as well. These will cost $500, but you do get six tickets with that particular package.

If you want to check out the weigh ins. They will be happening Friday night at Sikes Senter Mall. From 5:30 to 7 that night. For more ticket info, check out wfmpec website, call (940) 761-5500, or you can always visit the box office.

If you're a fan of events like this, remember to get out there and support them. The more people go, the more events like this will return to Wichita Falls. Also if you need more info on things going on throughout Wichita Falls, get our app on your phone.

This weekend in Wichita Falls, we have the Wichita County Mounted Patrol Rodeo, DJ Battle, and Baby Shark Live!

