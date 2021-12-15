Sesame Street Live! Coming Back to Wichita Falls in 2022

The characters that we all grew up with will be making their triumphant return to Wichita Falls in just a couple of months.

Someone feel free to correct me if I am wrong, but I believe the last time Sesame Street was in Wichita Falls was all the way back in 2012? That was Elmo Makes Music. Well a new show is coming in for all the little ones called Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!

The show will be happening February 2nd and 3rd at Kay Yeagar Coliseum and those classic characters we all know will be in attendance. Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, Cookie Monster and of course Elmo will be there singing and dancing. They will perform songs, including ones that I remember when I was a kid.

Like 'C is for Cookie' and 'I Love Trash'. Don't worry, the newer character that your kids are growing up with now will also be there like Abby Cadabby and Rosita. Advanced tickets are on sale now and the general public will get access on December 21. You can get more info here on how to buy them online.

Three shows will be happening during that two day span:

February 2nd: 3 PM

February 3rd: 10 AM

February 3rd: 2 PM

I would say if you have a kid that loves Sesame Street, this would make a GREAT last minute stocking stuffer. By the way, I don't think anybody in Texas knows this, but Sesame Street has their own theme park. I used to go to Sesame Place when I was a little kid. I would say if your kid is under seven, a trip to Pennsylvania could be in order this summer.

