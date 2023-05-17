Peppa Pig Live Is Coming to Wichita Falls, Texas This Fall

If you got kids that love Peppa Pig, you may want to save the date for this event.

What a Year for Peppa Pig Fans in North Texas

I don't have any kids (thank god for that), but I know Peppa Pig is a popular show for little kids. If you have a kid that loves that show. It was announced a few months ago that a Peppa Pig theme park is opening up in Frisco. That's cool for the Peppa Pig fan in your life, however Peppa Pig is coming right here to Wichita Falls this fall.

Peppa Pig Sing Along Party

The Peppa Pig traveling show currently has two tours going on. One is called Peppa Pig's Adventure and the other is a Sing Along show. Wichita Falls is getting the sing a long one and I found a video above from when it was at the London Theater a few years ago.

When is the Show in Wichita Falls

The show will be taking place at 7pm on October 12, 2023 at Kay Yeager Coliseum. Tickets officially go on sale this Friday if you're interested. According to the Peppa Pig website, you can also purchase a photo experience where your kids can get some photos with their favorite Peppa Pig characters.

Who Will Be at the Peppa Pig Show?

"Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig are throwing a Sing-Along Party and you are invited! In this new show you can join in the fun as Peppa and friends teach some of their favorite songs. Dance, clap, and sing with Peppa and her family along with Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe."

I'll never forget seeing the Ninja Turtles live as a kid. So parents, if your kids love Peppa Pig. Go make some memories right here in Wichita Falls.

