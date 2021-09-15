Need a Job? There Are Job Openings All Over Lubbock

Get our free mobile app

It's been a rough two years for many business owners in Lubbock, around the state, and, to be honest, around the entire nation.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the closing of many bars and restaurants. It also led to to a disruption in how business works as many people are still working from home. In one way or the other, every business was impacted by the pandemic in 2020, and it's continuing this year.

Fortunately, we don't see businesses being closed by governors anymore, but that doesn't mean every business is doing great. Take a drive around Lubbock or really just about any city in the United States and notice how many "Help Wanted" signs are up. Fast food places are increasing starting salary in an attempt to lure in workers.

Yesterday, I wrote about United Supermarkets having a three-day job fair in Lubbock where you could get a $250 hiring bonus. United is even allowing people to apply over the phone, meaning you don't even have to leave your couch to find a job.

This morning, I picked up a couple of breakfast burritos at a restaurant close to the house. They put up a sign today with new hours due to the lack of employees. When I asked how many employees they were down, one waitress just said "a lot" and that they couldn't find cooks or wait staff.

I've seen other restaurants that have closed portions of the building because they just didn't have the staff to make it work.

And all of this is happening as more and more places open. The building boom isn't done yet, and before long we could get to a point where we lose businesses simply because the workforce isn't there.

