One of My Favorite Wichita Falls Restaurants is Closing, We Will Miss You Opa’s!

I am in pure shock. Legitimately, this place is a top three restaurant in our city. If you have not been yet, it is a must go before they close their doors.

Several years ago I was introduced to Opa's Schnitzel Haus by my roommate's girlfriend. She kept saying, 'You have to try it, you'll love it'. Really, how good can this schnitzel really be? BOY OH BOY was I wrong. This place does everything right. Amazing appetizers, entrees, desserts, giant beers, even the salad is amazing. Unfortunately, yesterday Opa's announced they're closing their doors permanently in a few weeks.

I don't know why they're closing, but I suggest everyone goes in there once last time before they do. It will be GREATLY missed by me. This is hands down my favorite place to have a cheat day in Wichita Falls. I will give you my go to Opa's meal.

Large Pretzel

This could just be a meal for your average person. I am a fat p.o.s. so I eat the majority of this thing myself. I recommend, the mustard, the cheese, and the jalapeno cream cheese as your sauces. They do have a smaller one available, but go big or go home.

Jalapeno Schnitzel

Hands down, best schnitzel on the menu in my opinion. I get it with their house salad, which is one of the best salads I have ever had in my life. Then a side of the Kartoffel? I got to be honest, I don't remember what it's called. It's a German potato dish and it's amazing. I always ask for extra jalapenos because legitimately, Opa's has the freshest jalapenos in town. HOW DOES THE GERMAN RESTAURANT HAVE THE BEST JALAPENOS?!

Fried Ice Cream

Photo from Dovile Ramoskaite/PHOTO NOT FROM Opa's

Unfortunately, I could not find a photo of Opa's fried ice cream, but allow me to paint you a picture. Imagine the biggest scoop of ice cream you have ever had in your life? Then imagine that thing deep fried, BUT the ice cream doesn't melt when you break into it. It's covered with whipped cream and chocolate sauce. If you have room after your meal, it's worth it.

Once again, if you haven't been to Opa's in Wichita Falls yet. I highly recommend it. If you have been going for years like myself, hit them up one last time before they close on October 2nd. Opa's is at 2611 Plaza Parkway right across from Sikes Senter mall.

