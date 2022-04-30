Woman Says Her Dogs Needed Stitches After Neighbor Secretly Put Nails Through Fence to Keep Them Out

In a series of TikTok videos, one woman is sharing her horrible struggles with her next-door neighbor.

TikTok user @sarcastically_making_it, real name Elly, has been posting update videos of her anonymous neighbor's "malicious" actions toward her dogs.

One of her latest videos gives the full backstory for new viewers: Basically, she has been allegedly fighting with her neighbor about them not liking their dogs despite them having their own dogs. They changed the privacy fence that they share; Elly alleges that they installed security cameras on the fence to look in on her yard, to the point where she needed to move her young children's trampoline to block their view.

Despite no drama for some months, the neighbor made a recent dangerous decision that had some harmful consequences.

They allegedly put in sets of screws and nails into the fence, which jutted out about three to four inches into her yard, where her young children and dogs play. She didn't realize they were there until her dogs were injured and needed stitches.

She discovered them while mowing her lawn.

“And notice how they’re not holding anything, it’s not like they’re reinforcing the fence or anything,” Elly says in a TikTok video that shows the nails. “They’re just here — for danger.”

In the comments, TikTok users suggested that she call the police and animal control because the fence could inflict more harm upon her pets or her kids.

In another video of her neighbor-from-hell saga, Elly says she called the police and they came to investigate and take photos of the nails on the fence. The officers allegedly, slyly suggested she knock or chop the screws off.

Elly says she's going to be moving in about one month. For now, she wants to make sure that not only her dogs and young children are safe, but that the next owners are safe as well.