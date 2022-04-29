The Wichita Falls community is coming together to help a man who's barbershop burned down last week.

A few years ago, Lonnie Robinson decided to leave Los Angeles, and move back to his hometown of Wichita Falls, Texas. When he arrived in Texoma, he started working at Jimmie & Frankie’s Barbershop, which has been operating for the past 55 years. Since Robinson has been cutting hair for the past 40 years, employment at the barbershop seems like a perfect fit for him.

Once the pandemic hit in March of 2020, both Jimmie and Frankie made the decision to retire. Instead of shutting down the barbershop, they decided to turn the barbershop over to Robinson. After surviving the harsh economic realities of the pandemic, Robinson has successfully operated the barbershop for the past two years. He even sold barbeque dinners in the restaurant to bring in some additional cash flow.

Unfortunately, last week Robinson’s business suffered a major setback. Last Friday (April 22nd), the barbershop caught on fire. According to KAUZ, not only did the fire cause over $30,000 in damages to the building alone, but he also lost around $8,000 worth of tools, and equipment as well. To make matters worse, he’s scheduled to have rotator cuff surgery on his right shoulder this June.

A Go Fund Me Page has been set up to raise money to both reopen his business, and help him with additional medical expenses as well. If you’d like to help Lonnie Robinson out, you can do so by clicking here.

