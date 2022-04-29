These Texas Cities are Among the Best to Start a Business

Texas is open for business.

You hear that a lot from politicians here in our neck of the woods who are touting the state’s pro-business policies, but just how accurate is it? According to a study conducted by WalletHub, it’s pretty damn accurate (when it comes to big cities, anyway).

Researchers for the website compared the 100 largest cities in the country using key metrics such as five-year business survival rate, percentage of vaccinated residents, and office space affordability and found that Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, and Laredo were all in the Top 20.

Out of the four cities, Laredo actually scored the best, ranking at Number 3 on the list, behind Orlando and Miami.

Top 20 Best Large Cities to Start a Business in the U.S.

Orlando, FL Miami, FL Laredo, TX Durham, NC Boise, ID Denver, CO Jacksonville, FL Raleigh, NC Colorado Springs, CO Tampa, FL Austin, TX Aurora, CO Charlotte, NC Nashville, TN Fort Worth, TX Hialeah, FL St. Petersburg, FL Reno, NV Madison, WI Dallas, TX

I’ve actually considered starting a business of my own on several different occasions. And attending business school a few years back really ignited my interest in entrepreneurship.

But with that being said, starting a business is a pretty scary thing for me. I’ll think about it for a while and even start the early stages of a business plan before ultimately getting cold feet.

That’s not to say it’ll never happen. And if I do ultimately decide to take the plunge and try my hand at business ownership, it’s nice to know I live in a state that’s business-friendly.

