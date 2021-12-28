Netflix and ‘Tiger King’ Producers Sued for Using Footage From ‘Ace Ventura’ Franchise

Netflix and producers from the platform's popular docu-series Tiger King were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit over the use of footage from the Ace Ventura franchise on the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the suit was filed by Morgan Creek Productions, the production company responsible for the Ace Ventura films. The suit alleges that two scenes from 1995's Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls were used in Tiger King “without permission or license.”

The scenes in question feature the franchise's star actor Jim Carrey. In one, he is seen with a "monkey wrapped around his neck and shoulder." The other scene features the actor "triumphantly riding an elephant.” Collectively, the two scenes reportedly received 5 seconds of screen time on Tiger King. That may not seem like much, but it's enough.

Furthermore, the footage unmistakably comes from Ace Ventura. According to the lawsuit, it is made very clear on the show via a voice over that names the film while one of the scenes is on screen.

It is believed that the Ace Ventura franchise is the only project to be featured twice on Tiger King. Additionally, the suit alleges that the use makes it appear as though the Ace Ventura team were helping with "promoting Tiger King favorably."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Morgan Creek Productions attempted to settle the case outside of court but was unsuccessful in attempts.

The production company is after damages and also wants court fees paid. Damages could total to more than $300,000, according to Fox 11.

Tiger King went viral upon its release around the start of the pandemic in 2020. Fox 11 noted that it remains Netflix's most popular docu-series to date. It returned for a second season in Nov. of 2021.

Meanwhile, Complex noted that a third installment in the Ace Ventura franchise is in the works over at Amazon Studios. This would make for the first movie since 1995. The project has reportedly been undertaken by the writers responsible for Sonic the Hedgehog.