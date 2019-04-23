Texas Teen Accidentally Shoots Himself While Taking a Selfie

Guns are not toys and you should be playing with them like they're one.

A San Antonio teen is in stable condition after accidentally firing a 9mm gun last night. Around 11 pm, police were called to Shasta Avenue about the shooting. The teen was taking photos with the gun when he accidentally pulled the trigger firing a round.

Thank goodness the bullet did not hit them, but it did hit the phone sending shrapnel into his face. Some pieces went into his eye as well and police are still investigating the situation.