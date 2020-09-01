New Exhibits and New Hours Await You at Kemp Center For The Arts

Many of our typical entertainment options remain closed or functioning only on a limited basis, but the Kemp Center for the Arts in downtown Wichita Falls has open doors and several new pieces of art to enjoy.

You'll find several pieces from various artists waiting for you in the Northlight Gallery.

Dave Diamond

Dave Diamond

Dave Diamond

This is a juried member exhibit and will be on display in the Northlight Gallery until September 26th.

You'll also be treated to a great selection of pieces from Arianna Kirk in the West End Studio.

Dave Diamond

Those will be displayed until October 24th.

There's also a Greg Pollock exhibit on display in the What's Up Downstairs gallery through October 31st.

But the exhibits at the Kemp Center for the Arts aren't limited to what's inside, they also have a beautiful sculpture garden on the grounds and just recently installed the Wildcatter and Wichita Oil Field Special exhibit along the North side of the parking lot.

Image courtesy Kemp Center for the Arts

Gallery hours at the Kemp Center for the Arts are from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. most weekdays and from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays. Because those weekday hours don't work for everyone they just announced that beginning this week, they'll be open until 8:00 p.m. on Thursdays.

Dave Diamond

Admission to the Kemp Center for the Arts is free and there's plenty of room for comfortable distancing. Guests are asked to wear masks when distancing cannot be maintained.

In addition to gallery exhibits, the Kemp Center for the Arts also hosts a variety of musical and educational events and activities throughout the year for art patrons of all ages.

You'll find the Kemp Center for the Arts at 1300 Lamar, across the street from the Times Record News, in downtown Wichita Falls.