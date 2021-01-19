Office of the Attorney General Recovers $1.2 Billion for Texas Taxpayers

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Tuesday (January 19th) that the Texas Office of the Attorney General had recovered $1.2 billion from civil litigation between the years of 2015 and 2020. That's an average of $200 million each year.

All together, the collections involved cases with administrative law, consumer protection, bankruptcy, collections, antitrust cases, environmental protection, transportation, Medicaid fraud, charitable trusts and more.

According to a press release, the collections did not include the $4.8 billion collected in child support during the 2020 fiscal year.

In the press release, Attorney General Paxton pointed to some of the cases that contributed to the settlements and how the Attorney General's office would continue to champion liberty and justice for all Texans.

“I am immensely proud of the hard work and dedication of my office’s civil litigation teams. Not only have they taken on some of the most substantial cases of the decade, they’ve recouped millions for Texas taxpayers each year and continued to uphold our position as a significant source of revenue and savings for our great state,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Through litigation, defense of the state in lawsuits, and consistently strategic decision-making, this office successfully avoided and minimized costs while fulfilling our mission of championing liberty and justice for all Texans. We will continue to fulfill that mission.” Some of the cases that contributed to this remarkable recovery total include settlements with: AstraZeneca - $110 million

Mallinckrodt - $90 million specified for opioid abatement

Lupin Pharmaceuticals - $63.5 million

Wells Fargo - $40.5 million

CVS - $22 million

Fiat - $9.1 million

Johnson and Johnson - $5.7 million

Honda - $3.9 million

You can find out more about the Office of the Attorney General here.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app